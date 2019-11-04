Middletown Press Obituaries
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
David Fava
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
David Fava Obituary
Fava, David
David Fava, 55, of Middletown, formerly of Cromwell, fiancé of Doreen Sherman, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Louis Fava, Sr. and Margaret (Lucknow) Fava. Dave graduated from Vinal Technical School Class of 1983 and later earned his Master's Degree from Central Connecticut State University. He was employed for 32 years in the Engineering Services with Pratt & Whitney. Dave is survived by his fiancée, Doreen Sherman and her son, Michael Cronin, brother, Louis Fava, Jr. and his wife Lucille of Cromwell, nieces and nephews, Jennifer Graham of Middletown, Darren Fava and Craig Fava (Kathleen), all of PA, Melissa (Tim) Sullivan of Kensington, also five great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Jo-Ann Graham. Funeral services will be held Friday (Nov. 8th) at 7:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial donations in David's name to the , 825 Brooks St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 5, 2019
