David G. Cecchini
Cecchini, David G.
David G. Cecchini, 93, of Pearl St. passed away on Saturday, October 17 at the Middlesex Hospital. David was a lifelong resident of Middletown and a member of St. John Church Middletown. A Navel Veteran of WWII. He was predeceased by his father Dario Cecchinni, mother Bettina (Riccuiti) Cecchini and brothers Anthony, Nino, John, Joseph and sister Mrs. Regina Sanders. David is survived by a sister Rose Marie Daniels, niece Irene Paladino, nephews Ronnie Cecchini, Tom Sanders, Marc Daniels, also several grand nephews, nieces and great-grandnieces. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 22 at 10 a.m. in St. John Cemetery Middletown. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
