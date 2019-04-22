Home

David George Wolfe, 67, of Middletown, passed away on April 14, 2019 at Middlesex Health. Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late George and Fern (Milne) Wolfe.
David lived in Middletown all of his life. He worked at Heritage Commons as a Computer Specialist. He enjoyed woodworking, building furniture for family and friends, computers, electronics and photography.
David is survived by his sister, Donna Garman and her husband Ken of Danville, PA; half sister, Taren Czyrski of Bethlehem, PA and a half brother Anthony Czyrski of Frackville, PA.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 11:00 a.m. in Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 23, 2019
