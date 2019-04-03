Home

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porters
111 Chamberlain Hwy
Kensington, CT
Holmes, David
David Holmes, 74, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late Donald and Dorothy Holmes. David was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and was formerly employed at Carabetta Property Management.
Surviving are a son, Matthew Holmes and his fiancee, Emily Olson of Meriden; two step-daughters, Jaime and Krystal Couture; a brother, Donald Holmes, two grandchildren, T.J. and Jessie; and his former wife, Denise Holmes. He was predeceased by a daughter, Heidi.
Funeral services and calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porters, 111 Chamberlain Hwy., Kensington, CT. Please share a memory of David with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 3, 2019
