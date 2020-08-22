Ferguson, David Immanuel
David Immanuel Ferguson, 27, known to all as Manny, passed on to heaven Monday, August 17, 2020.
Born on July 8, 1993 in West Haven, CT, he was the son of Janet Ferguson, the brother to Tommy, Aidee, Asia, Quayisha and Angel and an uncle to Madeleine and Elodie.
Manny attended St. Joseph's School in Meriden, CT and was a graduate of Xavier High School in Middletown, CT. In his youth he volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen. After graduating he worked to register people to vote in the state of Florida with the Democratic Party. Manny was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Meriden. His faith was very strong. Manny was a talented artist, compiling a large collection of sketches, songs, raps and poems. He loved reading books. He was a student at Middlesex Community College.
Manny was a provider to his family. He was unconditionally kind and compassionate. His tender-hearted generosity touched many in his community. Manny will be deeply missed by all of his loved ones. Manny's light and love will continue to be spread through others who had the joy of knowing him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 27th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus, 22 Goodwill Ave, Meriden, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 261 Marlborough St, Portland, CT. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit, jferryfh.com
