Jasiecki, David "Dave"
Dave Jasiecki, 78, of Middletown, CT passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Maine, he called central CT home for over 50 years with just a brief detour south to Boynton Beach, Florida for 10 years. All things mechanical caught his interest and he worked for decades as a machinist, engineer, and mechanic. Please visit brooklawnfuneralhome.com
to leave your messages and stories for the family both local and far away. Burial arrangements will be handled privately at a later date.