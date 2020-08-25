1/1
David "Dave" Jasiecki
1942 - 2020
Jasiecki, David "Dave"
Dave Jasiecki, 78, of Middletown, CT passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Maine, he called central CT home for over 50 years with just a brief detour south to Boynton Beach, Florida for 10 years. All things mechanical caught his interest and he worked for decades as a machinist, engineer, and mechanic. Please visit brooklawnfuneralhome.com to leave your messages and stories for the family both local and far away. Burial arrangements will be handled privately at a later date.

Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 25, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies at this time and thank you for entrusting us with the care of your loved one.

Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Luke E. DiMaria and the Staff of Brooklawn Funeral Home/Giuliano-Sagarino
