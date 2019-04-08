Charpentier, David Leo

North Haverhill, NH – David Leo Charpentier, 88, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill.

He was born on March 13, 1931, in Central Falls, RI, a son of Lionel and Louise (King) Charpentier. He graduated from West High School in Pawtucket, RI, and Northeastern University in Boston. From May 1948 until his honorable discharge in May 1952, David served in the US Air Force and then in the U.S. Navy from which he was again honorably discharged in October 1966. During his time in the service he was awarded the Purple Heart medal, two Bronze Star medals, a Presidential Unit citation, and three Korean Service Medals.

He married the former Matilda Marchand on October 3, 1953.

David was a mechanical engineer and was employed at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He served as president of Metals Testing in South Windsor, CT. In retirement, he taught at the Campton (NH) Elementary School. He and his wife also owned and operated Charpentier's Bed and Breakfast in Lincoln, NH.

In his younger years, David participated in the Olympic trials in swimming. When in the Army Air Corps, he was a lightweight Gold Glove boxer. He was a Master in the Masonic Order and a member of the American Society for Non-Destructive Testing Engineering. He was very civic minded and was the President of the Chamber of Commerce in Lincoln, a Boy Scout leader, and a Pop Warner football coach.

David loved family activities and traveling. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fly-fishing and skiing. He skied Tuckerman's Ravine twice in his 50's.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Matilda "Tillie" Charpentier of North Haverhill, and their children Lisa A. White and husband Lee of Barre, VT and Keith Charpenitier of North Haverhill.

He was predeceased by two sons, Marc in 1966 and David in 1972, and a brother Raymond.

A funeral mass will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. with Father Maria Sebastian Susairaj, HGN, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grafton Home Association, 3855 Dartmouth College Highway, North Haverhill, NH 03774.

Burial will be at a later date in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Seekonk, MA. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com

