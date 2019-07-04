Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
David Jascot
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Czestochowa Church
Middletown, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Jascot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Jascot Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Jascot Sr. Obituary
Jascot, Sr., David M.
David M. Jascot, Sr., 72, of Middletown, beloved husband of Judy (Winslow) Jascot, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Middletown, son of Josephine (DiProto) and Martin Jaskot, Sr. David was a graduate of Middletown High School class of '65, the Hartford Institute of Accounting, and the University of Palm Beach FL. He retired after 30 years working for the IRS. David is survived by his wife Judy, son, David Jascot, Jr. and his wife Dannielle of Middletown, daughter, Anne Valeriano of Middletown, brothers, Joseph Jaskot and his wife Barbara of Middlefield, Anthony Jaskot and his wife Donna of Middletown, sisters, Sue Fazzino and her husband Mario of Middletown, Missy Winzer and her husband Jerry of Middletown, Mary Ann DeLude and her husband Thomas of Middletown, Christine Brown and her husband Paul of Middletown, sisters-in-law, Terry Jaskot, Leora Freemantle and her husband Scott of Meriden, brother-in-law, Forrest Winslow of Bunnell, FL, grandchildren, Brianna and Kyron, Quentin, Noah, Olivia, great grandchildren, Avery and Lukas, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Martin Jaskot, Jr. David's family would like to thank the Middlesex Home Care Hospice, Zack, Ashley and Courtney, Dr. Antin Orzerkis, Kistin Papu and Dr. Jeffrey Topal at Yale New Haven Hospital. His Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday July 9th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Middletown. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Mary Church Renovation Fund, 79 South Main St., Middletown, CT 06457 or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now