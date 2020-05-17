David P. Wibby
1956 - 2020
Wibby, David P.
David P. Wibby, 63, of Silver Springs, Meriden, formerly of Middletown, CT, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at New Britain Hospital of Central CT. He was born December 16, 1956, a son of the late Robert and Louise (McFarland) Wibby and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked many years in the food service industry and was active for several years with the Salvation Army and the Disabled American Veterans. He is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Robert Wibby, Bernice Montefusco, Patricia Schoedel, Terry O'Donel, Annie Paddleford and Carol Wibby Leveille; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Ella Wibby Yurko. Interment in the State Veterans' Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.
www.wallingfordfh.com

Published in Middletown Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
I miss you big brother! May the Lord watch between me and thee while we are absent one from the other. Ame
carol leveillee
Sister
