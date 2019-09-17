|
|
Burgess, Dean J.
Dean J. Burgess, 63, of Middletown, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home with family at his side. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Philip N Burgess, Sr. and Elaine (Rancourt) Burgess.
Dean is survived by his daughter, Heather Burgess of Middletown, a son Alan Burgess of Glastonbury, a sister Gail Bredefeld of Durham, a granddaughter Kaia Burgess, three brothers, Philip N. Burgess, Jr., Craig A, Burgess both of Middletown, Wayne A. Burgess and his wife Joyce of Cromwell, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Anyone who knew Dean knew his passion was anything outdoors. Whether tending to his garden, fishing at the Coginchaug River or camping under the stars, it was where he felt most alive and at peace. He was an avid runner and continued to run up until a few weeks prior to his death from cancer. He was appreciative of everything done for him and when asked how he was we always heard 'I'm alright'. He will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21st at 10 a.m. Friends may gather prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will be held in Pine Grove. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 18, 2019