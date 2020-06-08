Leary, Deborah
Deborah (Harmon) Leary, 54, of Portland, CT, passed away on June 4, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Debbie was a 1988 graduate of Ona M. Wilcox School of Nursing and worked as an RN in various positions until her diagnosis in 2018.
Debbie is survived by her husband and best friend, Michael Leary of Portland, her pride and joy, Joshua Leary, and his fiancée, Jennifer Owens, her parents Sidney and Gertrude (Ghent) Harmon and her brother Bryon W. Harmon, as well as her "puppy" Brutus, and Grand-dog Maddy. She was predeceased by her little sister, Pamela G. Harmon. She also leaves behind her lifelong friend, Kelly Long, as well as many aunts, uncles, and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and her wonderful in-laws. She also had many supportive friends who stuck with her through thick and thin. She felt very blessed with the people she had throughout her life that made even some of the worst times, some of the best.
Debbie cherished her camping trips with her beloved friends and family, sipping patron or one of Kenny's stellar margaritas. Sifting through sand, especially in OBX, looking for sea glass or cool shells was one of her favorite things to do. She could sit on the banks of the river at "Riverbend Campground" listening to the stories of "the tent revival" all day long. She will forever be missed at her spot around the fire.
The family would like to thank the doctors and special team that took care of her for the last two years at Mass General Hospital for the amazing care she received.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie's name to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. A private burial will be at convenience of the family. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 8, 2020.