Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Delores Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Smith Obituary
Smith, Delores
Delores, H. (Meza) Smith, 68, of Middletown, beloved wife of Gerald Smith, Sr., died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Hector and Daisy Mae (Gray) Meza. Delores was employed as a case worker with Gilead Community Services. Besides her husband Gerald, Delores is survived by her daughter, Melissa Ann Smith of Middletown; sons, Gerald E. Smith, Jr. and his wife Tammy of AR, Phillip A. Smith and his wife Jennifer of New Britain; brothers, Edward Kreder of NY, Daniel Meza of New Britain, David Meza of Middletown, sister, Elizabeth Giordano of SC, six grandchildren, Corey, Tia, Madison, Evan, Chrestein, Alexis and two great-grandchildren, Tristan and Taryn. She was predeceased by her step-son Jeremy as well as seven siblings. Calling hours will be held at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Wednesday, October 2nd from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Middlesex Hospital's Smoking Intervention, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now