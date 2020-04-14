|
Stevens, Delores
On Friday, April 10th, 2020, Delores W. Stevens (Groat), loving wife of John Stevens, passed away at the age of 73 in their Port Orange, FL home.
Dee is survived by her husband, John R. Stevens of 41 years. Also, her daughter Yvonne Carlson and step son Robert Stevens, as well as two grandsons Matthew and Michael Stevens.
Daughter of Charles W. Groat and Ruth G. Swaney, she was born in Killingworth, CT on August 5th 1946. The youngest of 4, she was predeceased by Carl Groat, Arthur Groat and Evelyn Gill.
Dee was known for her artistic creativity, painting, drawing, sewing and home décor, which is how she made her living for most of her life. She especially loved to design and make dolls with hand painted faces, each one of a kind. Working as a team, John and her completed many projects at their home and for others, John taking care of the construction part and Dee executing the design and décor portion.
At a future date, her ashes will be brought back to Connecticut and laid to rest, so there will be no service at this time. We would like to thank the , Hospice and generous neighbors for their support.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 15, 2020