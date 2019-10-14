|
Bochain, Dena
Dena Bochain, 72, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on October 4th. Born in Hartford on July 8, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Mariel (Jonah) Bochain. Dena graduated from Oak Hill School for the Blind in 1965. She was a woman of great faith and attended St. John's Church in Middletown where she loved to sing. Dena was a Ham radio operator and hosted "Kid's Corner" on public radio.
She will be sadly missed but remembered with love by her brothers, Russ (Shelly) of East Haddam and Venice, FL, Mark of Houston, TX , Craig of Montville; her caretakers at Water's Edge; and many extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be private according to her wishes. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral home of Colchester. Donations in Dena's memory can be made to Oak Hill School for the Blind www.oakhill.org For online condolences please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 15, 2019