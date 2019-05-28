Owens, Sr., Dennis C.

Dennis C. Owens, Sr., 65 of Moodus, passed away at home on May 20, 2019.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 30, 1953 a son of Jacquelin (Gabozy) Owens Rucker and the late Robert V. Owens.

Dennis was a proud Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.

Dennis married his high school sweetheart on June 9, 1973. Having two sons Dennis Jr. and John living in Eastern CT most of his life. Dennis worked as a machinist (and everything else) at L.C. Doane Co. for over 30 years. He loved riding his Harley, fishing, his animals and bird watching. He was skilled at throwing darts and played on several leagues over the years, earning many trophies.

He had a great sense of humor that will leave a memorable impression, but most of all he will always be remembered

as someone who always helped family and friends. He will be sadly missed but remembered with love by Lorraine of 50 years; his sons, Dennis Owens, Jr. of Middletown, John Owens of Moodus; three grandchildren Savannah, Zoie and Tyler. He is also survived by his Brothers Robert Owens, Jr. of Norwalk, David (Mike) Owens and his wife Dottie of Moodus; sisters Eileen Owens of Deep River Colleen and husband Terry Tuner of Moodus, Doreen and husband Mike Bonito of Moodus and numerous extend family and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Patrick Owens of Moodus and Kevin Owens of Arizona.

A Celebration of his life will be held on June 15, at The American Legion 35 Neptune Ave., Moodus, CT 1-6 p.m. The Family would like to extend a heart felt gratitude to his Dr. Elizabeth Mariano MD for her excellent care of Dennis. Donations in his memory may be made to the , or any animal shelter. Published in Middletown Press on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary