|
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Derrick Vereen Obituary
Vereen, Derrick
Derrick Christian Vereen, 20, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home. Born in Middletown, he was the son of Woodrow W. Vereen, Jr. of Middletown and the late Toni Etheridge.
Derrick lived in Middletown all of his life. He graduated Middletown High School, Class of 2018, where he was an Allstate football player. He loved music and football. Derrick was a funny, outgoing and caring person who was loved by everyone. He will truly be missed by everyone whose life he touched.
Along with his father, Derrick is survived by a sister, Amber Montanez of Middletown; two nieces, Aziah and Aubree; a nephew, Amir; aunt, Jodi Jarzabek; his paternal grandmother, Marjorie Vereen of Middletown and his maternel grandmother Kim Etheridge of Middletown for whom Derrick was his Grandma's heart and soul and will never be forgotten until we meet again my boy, my protector. Grandma loves you so much.
Along with his mother, he was predeceased by his sister, Sienna Vereen.
A private graveside will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 10, 2020
