Friel, Diane Greaves

Diane Greaves Friel born October 20, 1943 to Stanley and Natalie (Ambrose) Greaves in Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 7th.

Diane grew up in Connecticut where she met her husband Bill. They married in 1966 and went on to have 4 daughters. They lived in CT until 1984, when they moved to Maine.

She leaves behind her 3 daughters, Pamela (Friel) Cartonio, husband Anthony of Litchfield, Maine. Daughter Janice (Friel) Lesser, husband John of Gorham, Maine and daughter Sara Friel of Standish, Maine. Diane's sister Barbara Hardesty of Berlin, CT. Her brother David Greaves, his wife Karen of Cromwell, CT, sister Joan Ames of East Hampton, CT and a sister Carole Vieregg, husband Bill, of CO, sister-in-law, Angela Sealander, her husband Richard, of Cheshire, CT.

Diane leaves behind 8 grandchildren, that she loved very much. She also has many nieces and nephews.

Diane was predeceased by her parents, her husband Bill, her daughter Wendy, and her brother Ron.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Maine General Hospice and to her caregivers.

In honor of Diane's request, there will be no services. Those wishing may contribute in her memory to: KVHS 10 Pethaven Lane, Augusta, ME 04330 or Maine General Hospice, P.O. Box 828, Waterville, ME 04903-0828 Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary