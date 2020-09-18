Rybczyk-Johnson, Diane
Diane Rybczyk-Johnson, 55, of Portland, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born in Middletown, daughter of the late Peter and Louella (Sequenzia) Rybczyk. Diane was a graduate of Portland High School and was most recently the owner of Peanuts Day Care in Portland as well as employed part time at White Dog Cafe, Portland. She is survived by her son, Derek Johnson of Rocky Hill; brother, Robert Rybczyk and his fiancée Linda Champagne of Frost Proof, FL; nieces, Ariel and Rachel Rybczyk; nephew, Jeremy Rybczyk; Angela Rusakowicz-Hammond, who was like a sister to Diane, and her husband Tom Hammond; former husband, Brian Johnson; and her dog and cat, Cooper and Lucy. A Celebration of Her Life will be held Sunday (Sept. 27th) at 2 p.m. at White Dog Cafe, 164 Main St., Portland. Burial will be at the convenience of her family. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.