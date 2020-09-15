1/1
DiMauro Michael
Michael, DiMauro
Michael Joseph DiMauro, 96, of Higganum, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Portland, son of the late Joseph and Sebastina (Sali) DiMauro. Michael was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War serving with the US Navy in the South Pacific where the captain liked him so much that he didn't have to do watch, and worked as a signal man for six years. Prior to his retirement, he worked for Airex Manufacturing Company of Portland, for over 40 years, never missing a day. Michael loved playing cards, bowling, gambling here and there and being outdoors, golfing or spending time on his boat. As a family man Michael enjoyed taking his kids on his adventures and excursions as well as caring for his home and could always be found working on a project. Michael is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Stakey of Higganum, son Kenneth DiMauro and his wife Catherine of CO, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; one niece and two nephews. Besides his parents, Michael was predeceased by his three sisters and one of his nephews. Graveside services and Military Honors will be held at the State Veterans' Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
