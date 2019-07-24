|
Barthel, Dionne
Dionne Barthel, 56, of Middletown, wife of the late Stephen Barthel, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Kingston, Jamaica, daughter of Rowan Gardner and Thelma Gardner. Dionne is survived by her children, Angela, Jeanne, Cristine, and Matthew, her brother Gary Gardner and his wife Shanshan. She was predeceased by her husband Stephen and son Richard Barthel. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 28th from 12 to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on July 25, 2019