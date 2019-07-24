Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Dionne Barthel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dionne Barthel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dionne Barthel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dionne Barthel Obituary
Barthel, Dionne
Dionne Barthel, 56, of Middletown, wife of the late Stephen Barthel, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Kingston, Jamaica, daughter of Rowan Gardner and Thelma Gardner. Dionne is survived by her children, Angela, Jeanne, Cristine, and Matthew, her brother Gary Gardner and his wife Shanshan. She was predeceased by her husband Stephen and son Richard Barthel. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 28th from 12 to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now