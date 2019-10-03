Middletown Press Obituaries
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Dolores Coleman
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:15 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Liturgy
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Middletown, IL
Dolores "Dee" Coleman

Dolores "Dee" Coleman Obituary
Coleman, Dolores "Dee"
Dolores "Dee" (D'Amico) Coleman, 59, of Middletown, wife of the late David Coleman, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of Dorothy (Cantwell) Messer of Middletown and the late Donald D'Amico, Sr. Dee was a waitress at Tommy's Restaurant in Middletown for many years. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister, Darlene Aivano of Middletown; brother, Donald D'Amico, Jr. of Middletown; niece and goddaughter Dawn Mendez, who was like a daughter to her and nephew, Joseph D'Amico; as well as her sister's grandchildren, Jason Collins and Angelise Mendez, who were like her very own grandchildren; her longtime partner, Mr. Kim Bucionis; and her cat, Madre, that she loved very much. Funeral services will be held Monday (Oct. 7th) at 9:15 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. Sebastian Church, Middletown. Burial will be in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 4, 2019
