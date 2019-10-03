|
Coleman, Dolores "Dee"
Dolores "Dee" (D'Amico) Coleman, 59, of Middletown, wife of the late David Coleman, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of Dorothy (Cantwell) Messer of Middletown and the late Donald D'Amico, Sr. Dee was a waitress at Tommy's Restaurant in Middletown for many years. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister, Darlene Aivano of Middletown; brother, Donald D'Amico, Jr. of Middletown; niece and goddaughter Dawn Mendez, who was like a daughter to her and nephew, Joseph D'Amico; as well as her sister's grandchildren, Jason Collins and Angelise Mendez, who were like her very own grandchildren; her longtime partner, Mr. Kim Bucionis; and her cat, Madre, that she loved very much. Funeral services will be held Monday (Oct. 7th) at 9:15 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. Sebastian Church, Middletown. Burial will be in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 4, 2019