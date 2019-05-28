Schaefer, Dolores

Dolores H. Schaefer, of Cromwell, formerly of Middletown, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Dolores was born in Brooklyn, New York, on August 12, 1929, to Lauretta and James Hunt. Dolores was predeceased by her husband Robert R. Schaefer, and by her brother Carl J. Hunt and her sister Gerda E. Drury.

Dolores worked for the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, and later for Raymond Engineering until her retirement. She was an active volunteer, donating her time and talents to the Middletown Senior Center, the Russell Library, and to various elementary schools in Middletown and Cromwell. Dolores loved to walk, and was a lifelong learner, an avid bird watcher, and an enthusiastic bridge player, teacher and mentor.

Dolores is survived by her four children: Mark R. Schaefer of University Place, WA, Julia A. Stack and William of Wethersfield, Patricia R. Dwyer and Stephen of Nashua, NH, and Matthew J. Schaefer and Rosemary of Glen Allen, VA. She is also survived by her adored granddaughters Margaret A. Stack of Wethersfield, Marion E. Stack of Brooklyn, NY, and Bridget C. Stack of Wethersfield. Dolores also leaves nieces and nephews throughout the U.S.

A celebration of Dolores' life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington, CT (https://www.hillstead.org/join-support-us/make-a-gift-to-hill-stead/) or to a . Published in Middletown Press from May 29 to May 30, 2019