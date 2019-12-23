|
|
Galoforo, Domenico
Domenico "Mimmo" Galoforo, 81, of Middletown, husband of Marisa Galoforo, took his last breath at home on Friday, December 20, 2019 surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born on October 3, 1938 in Augusta, Sicily, son of the late Santo and Rosaria Galoforo. He will be remembered for his love and passion of gardening. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a machinist at Aerospace Technologies for 27 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who were the joy of his life.
Domenico is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, three daughters and sons-in-law, Domenica and Michael Lombardo of Rocky Hill, Rosaria and Glen Martin of Southington, Daniela and Chris James of Newington, a sister and brother-in-law, Giuseppa and Tanino Ramaci of Italy, grandchildren Anthony Lombardo, Michael and Jessica Martin, Domenick Bukowski and Carter James, brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Franca (Galoforo) and Biagio Gianino and brother Sebastiano Galoforo. Friends and relatives may pay their respects on Friday December 27, 2019 from 5-8:00 p.m. at the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., Middletown, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church, 155 Washington St., Middletown, CT.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 24, 2019