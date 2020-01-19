Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Dominick Onofrio
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Sebastian Church
Middletown, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Onofrio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick L. Onofrio


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominick L. Onofrio Obituary
Onofrio, Dominick L.
Dominick Louis Onofrio, 75, of Middletown, husband of Joyce (Salonia) Onofrio, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in New Haven, the son of the late Nicholas Onofrio Sr. and Vincenza (DePalma) Onofrio. Dominick was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the US Army. Prior to his retirement, he was a laborer with Local Union 455 and for many years part of the staff at Central News in Middletown. Dom was a parishioner of St. Sebastian Church, Middletown, member of the St. Catello Society, New Haven, an avid golfer and enjoyed winters at Deerfield Beach, FL. He will be remembered for his love of cooking, his fancy crab sauce, and his generosity and always being there to help a friend. Dom's family was the most important part of his life and he enjoyed every moment they were together. He was loved dearly and will be missed dearly forever. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Lisa Onofrio Adams, Nicole Onofrio, Dana Onofrio, and Michelle Onofrio; his two brothers who were always by his side, Louis Onofrio and his wife Lori of Branford and Nicholas Onofrio, Jr. and his wife Lena of New Haven; his granddaughter, Falon Adams, who was the apple of his eye; several nieces and nephews; his dearest friend, Billy Sbona, whom he considered his third brother; the DeRita family, who had a special place in his heart; and his little buddy Rio, whom Dom loved and was always at his side. Dom's family is grateful for the doctors and nurses in the surgical ICU at Yale New Haven Hospital for their help, kindness and compassion. The Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday (Jan. 22nd) at 12 p.m. at St. Sebastian Church, Middletown. Burial, with military honors, will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial donations to the or . To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. He was the last of a dying breed.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -