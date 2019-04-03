Clark, Donald A.

Donald A. Clark of Durham, passed away at Middlesex Hospital on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born in Middletown, son of the Late Frederick Clark Sr. and Jennie (Bazzini) Clark. He was predeceased by a brother Frederick Clark Jr. and an infant sister Janet Clark an dear friend Frank Almeida.

He is survived by his cousin Jane Patterson and her husband William J. Patterson and family, and his beloved dog "Bugga."

Donald worked at Johnson Construction and C. W. Wimler for many years until his retirement. He was a Durham Volunteer Fireman for many years and also The Tractor Pullers Assn.

Donald was a diamond in the rough with many devoted friends and was always willing be help anyone.

Calling hours will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 rom 5-8 p.m. at the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St. A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held Saturday, April 6 at the Durham Volunteer Dept Hall at 12 noon, friends are invited to attend the memorial and bring photo and memories with them. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Durham Fire dept. or Durham Ambulance, Main St., Durham CT 06422.