Fournier, Donald
Donald R. Fournier, of New Britain, Connecticut, loving husband and father of one child, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, knowing that the loving spirit of his family was all around him.
Donald was born on August 25, 1935 in New Britain, CT to Arthur and Clarinthe Fournier. He graduated from New Britain High School before proudly serving in the National Guard for 10 years. He was then employed at the Peck Spring Company in Plainville, CT, where he worked as the sole Purchasing Agent for over 3 decades. His strong work ethic and excellent people skills enabled him to have a lasting influence on the Company.
Don was a devoted family man and had a very loving relationship with his wife Carol for nearly 30 years. Their favorite activities were visiting the shoreline on the weekends and visiting family in Connecticut and Arizona. He had a great passion for music, sports and movies and would often be seen cheering on the Boston Red Sox or NY Giants or watching some of his favorite old war movies. His loving spirit and great sense of humor had him volunteering every year to play Santa for the family holiday events. His passion for making a positive difference had him organizing group events for the community where he last lived. Donald's ex-wife, Barbara Froebel, has remained dear friends with Donald and Carol throughout the many years.
Donald is survived by his wife of 29 years, Carol Fournier; his son, Kevin Fournier; his grandchildren Brandon, Leah and Courtney; stepsons Stephen and Brian Lesuer and stepdaughter Laurie Lesuer, in addition to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Rita Cefaratti, Mary Jakowenko, Lucille Gwazda, Doris Rapuna, Bernadette Ormsby and his brothers Paul Fournier and Leo Fournier.
Don was a wonderful, kind-hearted and loving husband, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be forever missed and loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A private memorial service will not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, we ask that in Don's name, you do an unexpected act of kindness for someone in need. Online condolences may be made at www.forevermissed.com/donald-fournier
Donald R. Fournier, of New Britain, Connecticut, loving husband and father of one child, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, knowing that the loving spirit of his family was all around him.
Donald was born on August 25, 1935 in New Britain, CT to Arthur and Clarinthe Fournier. He graduated from New Britain High School before proudly serving in the National Guard for 10 years. He was then employed at the Peck Spring Company in Plainville, CT, where he worked as the sole Purchasing Agent for over 3 decades. His strong work ethic and excellent people skills enabled him to have a lasting influence on the Company.
Don was a devoted family man and had a very loving relationship with his wife Carol for nearly 30 years. Their favorite activities were visiting the shoreline on the weekends and visiting family in Connecticut and Arizona. He had a great passion for music, sports and movies and would often be seen cheering on the Boston Red Sox or NY Giants or watching some of his favorite old war movies. His loving spirit and great sense of humor had him volunteering every year to play Santa for the family holiday events. His passion for making a positive difference had him organizing group events for the community where he last lived. Donald's ex-wife, Barbara Froebel, has remained dear friends with Donald and Carol throughout the many years.
Donald is survived by his wife of 29 years, Carol Fournier; his son, Kevin Fournier; his grandchildren Brandon, Leah and Courtney; stepsons Stephen and Brian Lesuer and stepdaughter Laurie Lesuer, in addition to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Rita Cefaratti, Mary Jakowenko, Lucille Gwazda, Doris Rapuna, Bernadette Ormsby and his brothers Paul Fournier and Leo Fournier.
Don was a wonderful, kind-hearted and loving husband, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be forever missed and loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A private memorial service will not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, we ask that in Don's name, you do an unexpected act of kindness for someone in need. Online condolences may be made at www.forevermissed.com/donald-fournier
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on May 20, 2020.