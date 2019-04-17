Moulton, Donald Stuart

Donald Stuart Moulton, 71, of Higganum Connecticut, formerly of Medway died April 14 in St. Francis Hospital, Hartford following a brief illness.

Born in Framingham Massachusetts, December 7, 1947, the son of the late Alden and Ruth (Tucker) Moulton, Mr. Moulton was raised in Medway and had lived in Higganum for the past 40 years.

He was a graduate of Medway high School.

Don had been a maintenance worker for the Department of Environmental Protection for the State of Connecticut for over 20 years before retiring.

He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, and canoeing on Hidden Lake. He was a NASCAR enthusiast, and the annual country music festival. He spent many special times taking his well-loved companion Murphy to Haddam Meadows, for an afternoon of frolicking in the park.

Mr. Moulton served in the Army during the Vietnam War attaining the rank of SPS. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm and the Bronze Service Star.

He is survived by his sister Merilyn Nutting of Hopedale and Brother Daniel Moulton and his companion Barbara Baker of Holliston.

He was the brother of the late Phillip Moulton.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by many close friends and neighbors in Higganum and Middletown, CT.

At the request of the family, services will be private.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Haddam Food Bank, 11 Jail Hill Road, Haddam, CT 06438 (860-345-4621).

Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 18, 2019