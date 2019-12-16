|
Annino, Sr., Donald V.
Donald Vincent Annino, Sr., 86, of Durham, beloved husband of 61 years to Emily (Curtis) Annino, died Saturday, December 14, 2019. Don was born February 7, 1933, at home on Dublin Hill Rd. in Higganum, to the late Angelo and Josephine (Nosal) Annino. Don proudly served our country with the US Air Force during the Korean War. He grew up in the 1940's, in Middletown's Italian north end, was a parishioner and alter boy at St. John Catholic Church. Don was a passionate Red Sox fan and saw to it that his children and grandchildren would share that same journey. He spent much of his life sharing his love of baseball and softball by coaching, umpiring, and from the sidelines watching his children and then grandchildren. Don knew he was blessed to have the endless love, unwavering support and tender caring from Emily as days became more difficult for him. Don is survived by his wife Emily, sons, Donald V. Annino, Jr. and his wife Deborah, Stephen S. Annino and his wife Mary, daughter, Jacqueline Botteon and her husband Paul, grandsons, Cody Annino, Craig Botteon, granddaughters, Darcy Annino, Cailey Botteon, brother-in-law Laurence Curtis and his wife Judy, sisters-in-law Barbara Demartino and Diane Cannata as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Angelo "Sonny" Annino, Jr., step-mother Stacia Berchulski and his much loved Uncle Joseph Annino. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Dec. 19th) at 9 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Notre Dame Church, Main St., Durham. Burial, with military honors, will be held at Mica Hill Cemetery, Durham. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial donations to Coginchaug Benchwarmers c/o William Lena, 43 Sand Hill Rd., Durham, CT 06422. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
