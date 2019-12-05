|
McGill, Donna
Donna McGill of Middletown was born April 20, 1951 and passed away on Tuesday (Dec. 3) at the age of 68. Donna was predeceased by her husband Clarence McGill, parents Frank and Maedell Goodrich, and sister Sandra Brogin. Donna is survived by her daughter Stacy (Joe) Barone. granddaughters Crystal and Emily, step mother Nancy Goodrich, sisters Davona (John) Ellison, Maria (James) Hill. Brothers Wayne (Dorothy) Goodrich, Frank Goodrich 111, her special niece Crystal Hill, and many other nieces and nephews. Donna was a devoted sister, mother, and aunt. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday (Dec. 8) at the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Swedish Cemetery Portland.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 6, 2019