Reed Lyon, Donna

Donna Reed Lyon, 81, of Rock Hill, SC passed away on Oct. 5, 2020. She was born to the late Stephen and Dorothy Reed, in Middletown, CT. She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School class of 1957.

Donna was an accomplished business woman. She began her career in the early 70's as the Director of Sales and Marketing for the Hilton Hotel Corp and became the first woman President of the Great Hotel Association. Donna, along with her four children, moved to Florida in 1975 to work as the Director of Sales and Marketing for Walker's Cay Resort and Marina in the Bahamas. In 1983 she married the love of her life, the late John Lyon. After working together in the Canary Islands, Spain for ten years they returned to Pompano Beach, Florida to retire. Donna had a deep love of travel and traveled the world extensively her entire life, especially enjoying her summers in Italy.

Donna is survived by her children: Debra Mancarella, of Rock Hill, SC; Joanne Mancarella (Skip Permenter) of Arroyo Grande, CA; (Janet Mancarella) of Lawrenceburg, IN: her grandchildren: Jennifer Dodds, Samantha (Jonathan) Gainer, Tabitha Mancarella, John Mancarella, Angela (Steven) Lim and James Permenter: her great grandchildren: Samuel Linkletter, Rosalee Gainer, Austin Gainer, Marley Lim, Khloe Parker and Zayla Hoeffer. Donna is preceded in death by her husband John Lyon and her sons John Mancarella and Paul Mancarella.

No service is planned at this time.



