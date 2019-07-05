Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
For more information about
Dora Thompson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Inez Thompson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dora Inez Thompson Obituary
Thompson, Dora Inez
Dora Inez Thompson, 85, of Cromwell, died peacefully on July 2, 2019. She was born in Rowe, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Roy and Alice (Hicks) Holden. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard C. Thompson. She is survived by her loving daughter Diane Carigliano and her husband Louis of Cromwell, her son Thomas Thompson and his wife Cynthia of Belton, TX, her sister Faith Holbrook of Vermont, 11 grandchildren, Tracy Branstetter, Toby, Todd, Paul and Matthew Thompson, Tabitha Gutierrez, JoAnne Greene, Christopher Carigliano, Mary Harris, Lynette Livingston and Brittany Johnson and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sons Everett and Timothy Thompson.
Funeral service and burial are private. There are no calling hours. National Cremation Service, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT is entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now