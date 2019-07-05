|
|
Thompson, Dora Inez
Dora Inez Thompson, 85, of Cromwell, died peacefully on July 2, 2019. She was born in Rowe, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Roy and Alice (Hicks) Holden. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard C. Thompson. She is survived by her loving daughter Diane Carigliano and her husband Louis of Cromwell, her son Thomas Thompson and his wife Cynthia of Belton, TX, her sister Faith Holbrook of Vermont, 11 grandchildren, Tracy Branstetter, Toby, Todd, Paul and Matthew Thompson, Tabitha Gutierrez, JoAnne Greene, Christopher Carigliano, Mary Harris, Lynette Livingston and Brittany Johnson and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sons Everett and Timothy Thompson.
Funeral service and burial are private. There are no calling hours. National Cremation Service, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT is entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on July 6, 2019