Doreen Donat
Doreen Elizabeth Donat


1956 - 2019
Doreen Elizabeth Donat Obituary
Donat, Doreen Elizabeth
Doreen Elizabeth Donat, 63, died peacefully at her home in East Haddam, CT on November 7, 2019. She was born on March 3, 1956 in Norwalk, CT. Doreen enjoyed gardening, baking, and her beloved dog Sadie. She was a kind woman who opened her heart and her home to anyone in need. She will be dearly missed.
Doreen was predeceased by her mother Patricia Ann (Breen) Russell, her father Charles Ricker, her husband Peter Donat, and her son William Donat. She is survived by her stepmother Lorraine Ricker, her daughter Sarah Freyer (David), her son John Donat, siblings Charles Ricker (Anita), Debra Cantamessa (John), Kevin Russel (Shelley), Karen Adam (David), Donna Najafi (Farid), and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 25, 2019
