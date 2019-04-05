Myers Hinton Wimes, Doris E.

Doris Elizabeth Myers Hinton Wimes, 60, of Hartford, longtime companion of Dr. W. Michael Downes, with whom she shared a home with, died on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born in Middletown and was the daughter of the late Preston Myers, Sr., and Sue (Woody) Myers. Doris was a vivacious fun-loving individual who was involved in many activities. She was active in the Greater Hartford Progressive Democratic Women's Club as Parliamentarian and co-chaired many events. She was also an assistant registrar of voters, poll moderator and door-to-door campaigner for many Democratic political candidates. She was a member of the NAACP and worked hard to alleviate the conditions of the poor. Her heart was with the people. She worked on various veteran issues including supporting her friends and family in trips to the Veterans Hospital. Doris had a host of friends and relatives in the Greater Hartford area and in Middletown. She will be missed by her neighbors and the neighborhood children. They enjoyed her fervent support of the New England Patriots in her gregarious ways. Doris graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Middletown. She later took various courses to enhance her voter registration and poll moderating work. She worked at Safeway, Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, New Testament Baptist Church as a receptionist as well as for the City of Hartford. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Lisa (Randy) Dempsey, Pam Winford, Michelle Myers, Jennifer Marshall, Shawn Myers and Kim Myers, Jr. She has 10 grandnieces and nephews and two great-grandnephews. She is also survived by her very dear friend, Susan (Vicky Vereen) Owens. She was predeceased by her children, LaTasha Hinton, Robert "PJ" Hinton, Jr. and Latea Nacole Hinton; sisters, Joeletha, Margaret Winford and Jeanette Marshall; brothers, Preston Myers, Jr. and Kim Myers. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 8th at 11 a.m. at Zion First Baptist Church, 16 James Moses Ave., Middletown. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown. Friends may call on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford and on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Zion First Baptist Church in Middletown. Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary