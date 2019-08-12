|
Larson, Doris
Doris (Dottie) Johnson Pattavina Larson, 93, died Thursday, August 1st at Wadsworth Glen in Middletown. She was born on March 23, 1926 in Hartford, daughter of the late Gustav and Augusta (Anderson) Johnson. She was predeceased by husbands Paul Pattavina and Al Larson. She is survived by daughter Joanne Pattavina of New York City, son Paul Pattavina and wife Carolyn of Hebron and son John Pattavina and wife Carol of Falmouth, Maine as well as grandchildren Steven Pattavina, Mike Pattavina, Lindsay Hicks and Nicholas McCarley, her beloved cousin Evelyn Longcrier, dear friend Steve O'Day, numerous nephews and nieces and lifelong family friends, the Seria and Nichisti families. Dottie was a high-spirited lover of life, known far and wide as the best storyteller with a curious mind, compassion for all and a quick-witted sense of humor. In her final years, she was cared for by her exceptional aide Mary Monarca and the staff at Wadsworth Glen. There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Church in Portland on August 15 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Meyer Rosoff Special Needs Trust c/o Benhaven, 187 Half Mile Rd., North Haven 06473 in support of Dottie's autistic friend of nearly 50 years, so that he is able to enjoy some of life's simple pleasures.
