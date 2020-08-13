1/1
Dorothy Gasior
1936 - 2020
Gasior, Dorothy
Dorothy (Summer) Gasior, 84, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Dorothy was born January 28, 1936 in Uniontown, PA. She grew up in Hartford having attended Saint Augustines School and then Hartford Public Schools. In her early years, Dorothy was the top fashion buyer for the prestigious Brown Thompson. She then went on to marry her husband of 62 years Stanley Gasior and had two children. Dorothy loved being a wife, mother and volunteering at her children's schools. Most of all she loved spending time with her three grandchildren and beloved cat Sadie.
Dorothy is survived by and will be missed by her husband Stanley, her sister Maureen of ME, her daughter Susan and her husband John and grandchild Justin of Clinton, her son Stephen and his wife Maria and grandchildren Christopher and Brianna of Durham.
Dorothy was predeceased by her parents James and Violet O'Shea of ME, her sister Patty of ME, her brother Jimmy of MA, and her sister Betty of CT.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at Saint Francis Hospital for their compassion and attentive care.
A private service will be held at Doolittle Funeral Home with a burial at Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cat Tales, P.O. Box 901, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doolittle Funeral Home
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
