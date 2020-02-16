|
Hintz, Dorothy
Dorothy (Dort) Hintz, age 94 passed away January 28 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Hartford, CT on December 7, 1925 to the late Marie Mattis Frost. She married the late Edward Hintz and lived on the family farm milking cows and tossing hay bales. Later the family travelled cross country and settled in Belmont, California for 11 years. Returning to CT, she became the first female mail carrier at the Cromwell Post Office retiring after 22 years of postal service. To keep active, she was a receptionist at Covenant Village in Cromwell before becoming a Winter resident for 21 years in Mesa, Arizona. She enjoyed traveling, furniture refinishing, finding antiques and pinochle was her game. She is survived by her son Michael (Jennifer) of Montana, Eric of Nevada and Arthur (Sheri) of Idaho. Grandchildren, William, Olivia, Jake, Arlen and great-granddaughter Seren. She was predeceased by sons Edward Jr. and Robert. As she wished, there will be no services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 17, 2020