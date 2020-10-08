Czech, Dorothy M.
Dorothy Mary (Rzasa) Czech, daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Bankowski) Rzasa, passed away on October 6, 2020 after suffering cardiac arrest while she was on kidney dialysis. Dorothy is survived by her best friend and loving husband of over 35 years, Joseph Czech. They would have celebrated 36 years of marriage on October 20, 2020. She is also survived by her brother, Theodore J. Rzasa of The Villages, FL; two daughters, Ashley Czech and Marie Czech; two grandchildren, Jonathan and Alaina as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Rzasa, and sister-in-law, Sun Ye Rzasa. Dorothy was born and raised in Middletown attending St. Mary School, Woodrow Wilson High Scholl and Laurel Business College. She worked her entire career at Connecticut Valley Hospital as an Administrative Assistant. She retired in 2006 to become a full-time mother. Dorothy was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Middletown and most recently St. Andrew Church in Colchester. Dorothy's family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at DaVita Middletown and DaVita Rocky Hill for their loving care and treatment that was given to her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 12th at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Dorothy's family has requested that masks and social distancing be adhered to during all services. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the National Kidney Foundation
, 3000 Whitney Ave. #121, Hamden, CT 06518. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.