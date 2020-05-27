Dubois, Dorothy Marie
Dorothy "Dot" M. Dubois, 91, went home to be with the Lord peacefully and gently in her sleep on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 at Chesterfields Health Care Center in Chester.
Dot was born in Meriden on August 26th, 1928 to Albert and Ruth Martancik, and attended schools in Meriden. On February 1st, 1947 she married Joseph George Dubois Sr. at St Francis of Assisi Church in Middletown, and settled down in Middlefield where they started and raised what was to become a large family. She was an active parishioner at St. Coleman's Church in Middlefield, and St. Sebastian's' Church in Middletown.
She spent over 25 years working at Lyman Gunsight Co., making quality shooting and reloading products, and loved to work with flowers. She loved music and theater went to various performances on Broadway, and attended concerts. She was also an avid reader right up to the time she moved on, having read thousands of books thru the years.
She lost the love of her life, George, her husband of over 31 years in 1978. After she retired, she moved to Deland, Florida for over 3 years, returning to Middletown then spending the last 3 years in Chester.
Dot leaves 4 children, Linda Dickinson and husband Tom of Chester, Diane Latham of Durham, Joseph Dubois Jr. and wife Diane of Bristol, Maine, Paul Dubois, and wife Evelyn, of Snow Camp, NC. In addition, she has 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She also leaves 2 nieces, Lolly Giacone of East Hampton, and Barbara Culver of Middletown.
She will be interred at a private limited family service. Our thanks to the staff at Chesterfields Health Care Center, Dots' other family, who gave themselves and their hearts to her. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Published in Middletown Press on May 27, 2020.