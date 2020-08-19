Mitchell, Douglas Drew
68, born Fresno, CA 1951- Jan. 16, 2020, Middletown, CT.
Son of late Victor and Susan Mitchell, née Menditto, survived by sister Valerie and her husband Tim Keating, CA and multiple cousins.
A known local drummer and musician, Doug was a creative free spirit who graduated Bristol Eastern HS and Central CT State University, 1975 and attended Northwestern CC. Douglas always had music on the mind. As a talented drummer he played in many groups throughout CT, and The OM Show, a music event with longtime friend and gifted pianist T Perkins. Doug's musical career took him to Florida where he played in various bands. He had a memory for names, places and details that were special and was an early style rapper/poet, connecting rhyme and rhythm. Douglas lived life the way he wanted, and pursued his dreams as only Doug could. He's best remembered as an accomplished drummer and a loyal friend to many people including high school friend Fred. Doug was a helpful caregiver to his mom in her later life, held various skilled jobs and volunteered locally. He passed peacefully after a brief illness. Donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Middletown. Tributes in Legacy.com
. A good soul, Douglas is dearly missed by many.