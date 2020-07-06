White, Douglas J.
Douglas J. White, 76, of Killingworth, formerly of Middletown, husband of Donna Taylor White, passed away with family by his side on Sunday July 5, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Middletown, Douglas was the son of Walter and Marion (Robb) White. He was employed with the family business at Pleasant View Dairy, worked at Valley Oil, then proudly served as a Middletown Police Officer for 22 years, and he retired in 1993. In 1981 he established White Oil Service alongside his profession as a Police Officer, in which his son, Brian, played a big part in helping his dad run the business. Doug was also a life member of the Westfield Fire Department. Doug is survived by his beloved wife Donna, his most beloved son, Middletown Police Sergeant Brian D. White and his wife Jeanette of Middletown, his beloved daughter, Middletown Police Officer Brenda K. White of Middletown, four granddaughters Sydney and Kelsey White, Nicole and Taylor Carlone, his brother in-laws, Kenneth Taylor and Douglas Hyland, his niece Nicole Taylor, his nephew Kenneth Irving Taylor III, great nephew Stephen Feulner, and great niece Corrine Feulner. Doug was predeceased by his first wife Johanna M. (Hyland) White, his brother, Walter "Terry" White Jr., and his brother in law, Daniel Hyland. His Funeral procession will leave Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Friday, July 10th, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 9th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Middletown PBA or Westfield Fire Department in Doug's memory. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.