Bransfield, Douglas John

The life of Douglas John "The Judge" Bransfield came to a tragic end the morning of Monday, May 6, 2019 in Middletown, Connecticut. He was only 53, born April 6, 1966 to Douglas Thomas Bransfield and Rita (Manzolli) Bransfield of Portland, Connecticut. Doug was a compassionate soul, always willing to roll up his sleeves and help a friend in need. He loved history, Holmesian mysteries, and strived to be a family man. A proud pressman, he struggled to find a new place in the world as his trade was eroded by time. Doug is survived by his sons, Justin Douglas and his wife Elizabeth, Daniel Joseph and his partner Jessica; his lifelong partner and wife Marsha; his mother Rita; sisters Michelle and Laura; brothers Michael and Daniel; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Douglas will be sorely missed by his many loved ones both friend and family alike. He long suffered silently with depression. The loss of his life is a cosmic injustice the proportion of which we only wish he could have understood or that we could have prevented. While he is gone, we will remember him fondly and will cherish the time we had with him.

Friends may call at the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main Street, Portland on the evening of Monday, May 13th from 4-6 p.m. Services will begin at 5:30 p.m. Burial will be private. Published in Middletown Press on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary