Logan, Douglas
Douglas Alan Logan, 72, of Cromwell, beloved husband of Sheryl (Doane) Logan for fifty years, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late Harold and Lillian (Tillbrook) Logan.
Doug was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Air Force from 1966-1970. He worked as plant manager at American Distilling for forty-three years and was planning on retiring next year. He was part of the Cromwell Volunteer Fire Department since 1979 serving as Deputy Chief for five years. Doug loved his Boston Red Sox, UCONN Huskies and Markham Meadows Campground, his home away from home.
Along with his wife, Doug is survived by a daughter, Sandra Lockwood and her husband John; a son, Christopher Logan and daughter-in-law, Tina Augeri; two grandchildren, Brayden Lockwood and Ciarah Augeri; sister-in-law, Nancy Doane; brother-in-law Richard Doane and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Doug was predeceased by two siblings, Harold Logan and Sandra Logan.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 20 at 12:00 p.m. in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown where full military honors will be accorded.
Family and friends may call on Thursday evening from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug's memory may be made to Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue, 113 Chestnut Hill Road, East Hampton, CT 06424. Seeing horses was a big part of Doug's life for at least thirty years. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
