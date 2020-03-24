|
Raynor, Edna V.
Edna Virginia Raynor, 87, of Middletown, CT passed quietly away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Colerain, NC, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Florida (Watford) Raynor.
Edna lived in Middletown since 2005 and was a member of Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church. She worked and retired from C.G. White School after twenty-one years as the cafeteria manager. Edna enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and baking, crocheting and especially search a word books.
Edna is survived by three daughters and one son, Alma L. Minnefield (Wayne), Alvin Raynor, Carolyn M. Dempsey (James), all of Middletown and Loretta T. Anthony (Robert Jr.) of NC; a special daughter, Lynette Mebane of NC and a special son, Andrew White of VA; two brothers, James Raynor of NC and Richard Raynor (Eunice); and three sisters, Adele Freeman of NC, Bessie Lee Askew of NC and Sarah Tyler of Middletown. She also leaves three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date due to Covid-19. Any donations in Edna's memory may be made to Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 25, 2020