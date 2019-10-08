|
|
Stevens, Edward A.
Edward Allen Stevens, beloved husband of Doris (Grandchamps) Stevens of Westbrook, CT and The Villages, FL died at the age of 74 on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Ed was born on October 18, 1944 in Middletown, CT, son of Fredrick Eugene Stevens and Millicent (Potter) Stevens. He is survived by his wife Doris Stevens, son Michael Stevens and his wife Rhonda Riggott Stevens, his daughter Lisa Macre and her husband Tom Macre and Lori Stevens and her partner James Ware. He is survived by his grandchildren Cody Hendley, Jessica Hendley, Katie Stevens and Nicky Stevens. He is also survived by his sisters Betsy Kensel and Janet Gallagher. Ed was predeceased by his brothers Jack Stevens, William Stevens, Richard Stevens, Gene Stevens and Donald Stevens. Ed was raised in Portland, CT with his seven brothers and sisters and graduated from Portland High School. He worked for Pratt & Whitney for many years in Middletown, CT, and later the Lee Company in Westbrook. Ed was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, and affectionately known to his grandchildren as Papa. He enjoyed fishing and was an excellent athlete throughout his life avidly playing horseshoes, softball, golf, pickleball. Ed spent the later part of his life in The Villages, FL living life to the fullest with Doris where he made many lasting friendships. He was funny, generous, thoughtful, gentle, honest, helpful and kind. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially his wife, children and grandchildren. Calling hours will be Saturday, October 12th at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow immediately at 12:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home. After the service, join us for a memorial reception in the Fellowship Room at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1055 Randolph Rd., Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 9, 2019