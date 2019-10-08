Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Edward Stevens
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward A. Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward A. Stevens Obituary
Stevens, Edward A.
Edward Allen Stevens, beloved husband of Doris (Grandchamps) Stevens of Westbrook, CT and The Villages, FL died at the age of 74 on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Ed was born on October 18, 1944 in Middletown, CT, son of Fredrick Eugene Stevens and Millicent (Potter) Stevens. He is survived by his wife Doris Stevens, son Michael Stevens and his wife Rhonda Riggott Stevens, his daughter Lisa Macre and her husband Tom Macre and Lori Stevens and her partner James Ware. He is survived by his grandchildren Cody Hendley, Jessica Hendley, Katie Stevens and Nicky Stevens. He is also survived by his sisters Betsy Kensel and Janet Gallagher. Ed was predeceased by his brothers Jack Stevens, William Stevens, Richard Stevens, Gene Stevens and Donald Stevens. Ed was raised in Portland, CT with his seven brothers and sisters and graduated from Portland High School. He worked for Pratt & Whitney for many years in Middletown, CT, and later the Lee Company in Westbrook. Ed was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, and affectionately known to his grandchildren as Papa. He enjoyed fishing and was an excellent athlete throughout his life avidly playing horseshoes, softball, golf, pickleball. Ed spent the later part of his life in The Villages, FL living life to the fullest with Doris where he made many lasting friendships. He was funny, generous, thoughtful, gentle, honest, helpful and kind. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially his wife, children and grandchildren. Calling hours will be Saturday, October 12th at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow immediately at 12:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home. After the service, join us for a memorial reception in the Fellowship Room at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1055 Randolph Rd., Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now