Champagne, Edward J.
Edward J. Champagne passed peacefully from this life into the arms of his wife and daughter on September 12, 2020 at Wadsworth Glen, Middletown, CT. Edward was born on November 8, 1929 in Meriden to parents, Francis Adlord and Anna (Banack) Champagne. Along with his parents and wife, Irene, he was predeceased by his daughter, Roberta (Bobi) Braccioforte, his sisters, Frances Lucia, Mary Cyrul, and brother, Albert. Ed served in the Army during the Korean War, after which he came home to Irene to build a house and life together. He worked at Pratt & Whitney for 37 years until his retirement. He was a "Jack of all trades." He loved carpentry, fishing, hunting, boating, and John Wayne. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the Elks. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Logodicio. His son Lawrence and his wife Sandi. Daughters Deborah and her husband Douglas Johnson, and Sheryl and her husband Rodney Emery, son-in-law, Jeff Braccioforte, nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren. Remember him with a smile for he was a wonderful man. His Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday (Sept. 17th) at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, Main St., Durham. Burial, with military honors, will be held Friday (Sept. 18th) at 9 a.m. at the State Veterans' Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Wednesday (Sept. 16th) from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial contributions to Knights of Columbus #3, PO Box 644, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
