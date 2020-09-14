1/1
Edward J. Champagne
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Champagne, Edward J.
Edward J. Champagne passed peacefully from this life into the arms of his wife and daughter on September 12, 2020 at Wadsworth Glen, Middletown, CT. Edward was born on November 8, 1929 in Meriden to parents, Francis Adlord and Anna (Banack) Champagne. Along with his parents and wife, Irene, he was predeceased by his daughter, Roberta (Bobi) Braccioforte, his sisters, Frances Lucia, Mary Cyrul, and brother, Albert. Ed served in the Army during the Korean War, after which he came home to Irene to build a house and life together. He worked at Pratt & Whitney for 37 years until his retirement. He was a "Jack of all trades." He loved carpentry, fishing, hunting, boating, and John Wayne. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the Elks. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Logodicio. His son Lawrence and his wife Sandi. Daughters Deborah and her husband Douglas Johnson, and Sheryl and her husband Rodney Emery, son-in-law, Jeff Braccioforte, nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren. Remember him with a smile for he was a wonderful man. His Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday (Sept. 17th) at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, Main St., Durham. Burial, with military honors, will be held Friday (Sept. 18th) at 9 a.m. at the State Veterans' Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Wednesday (Sept. 16th) from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial contributions to Knights of Columbus #3, PO Box 644, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved