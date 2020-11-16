1/
Edward J. Reynolds
1955 - 2020
Reynolds, Edward J.
Edward J" EJ" Reynolds of Middlefield passed away recently at Middlesex Hospital from recent health complications after a brief illness. Born in Middletown on Sept. 28, 1955 he lived most of his life in his beloved Middlefield. EJ was a graduate of CRHS class of 1974 (first 4 year class) where he developed many lifelong friends and relationships. EJ was a longtime employee of TET Mfg in Middlefield where he put in 40+ years, retiring just this past September. He enjoyed being with his friends and family and enjoyed a quiet, simple life with his cat Sophie. He is survived by his son Daniel of Middlefield and one granddaughter Kiyah of Middletown and one grandson Kamryn of Rockfall. Also he leaves behind a sister Jean (R) DeVito of Old Saybrook and a brother Gary of Bristol. He also had several nieces, Sarah of Brooklyn, NY, and Lisa of Meriden. A walk-through calling hours will be held on Friday, November 20th at the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, from 12-2 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
