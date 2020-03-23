|
|
Johnson, Edward
Edward Theodore "Ted" Johnson, age 90, died peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. Ted was a proud resident of Portland for 87 years, with the last three years spent at Luther Ridge and Portland Care and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on October 5, 1929 in Middletown, to Arthur and Agnes (Bjorklund) Johnson. He attended Portland Schools, graduating from PHS. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a truck driver, delivering provisions including hay, milk, eggs, and meat. He loved being on the road and meeting people. He could tell you about all the backroads throughout the state.
He was married to Nancy (Shorey) Johnson for 60 years. Although he loved to joke and push her buttons, he always made up for it when he came home from his weekly grocery shops with the cheapest eggs and most beautiful bouquet of flowers for his bride. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Beth Keser and her husband Tom, his son Arthur Johnson and his partner Holly, and his son Gary Johnson and his partner Kelly. "Bumpie" is also survived by his grandchildren, Emilie Krutoholow and her husband Pete, Andrew Keser and his wife Nicole, and Erin Keser and her cat Winston. He also leaves two very special great-grandsons, Noah and Owen Krutoholow. Ted is also survived by his very special (second favorite) niece Nancy Godwin and her husband Bob, and his daughter-in-law Laura Johnson, whom he loved dearly. In addition, Ted is survived by sisters-in-law Martha Johnson Bilo, Margaret Johnson, and Joan Anderson, and brother-in-law John Gilbert. He leaves behind many, many nieces and nephews who loved him deeply, and the Clark/Orr family in Vermont, and the Zirwes family in South Carolina. He was predeceased by his siblings Helen, Bob, Dorothy, Walter, Richard, and Phil, his daughter in law Sonia Johnson, and his special friend Marion Anderson, and his nephew Karl Johnson.
Ted was a man of simple pleasures. He was known for his wicked sense of humor. Although inappropriate at times, he made many people laugh. He loved family gatherings, especially when his family from Sweden visited. He was so proud of his Swedish heritage. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Portland, where he always attempted to "borrow" money from the offering plate as it passed by. He enjoyed old time country and bluegrass music, the Boston Red Sox, a good game of horseshoes, all his many cats, and fife and drum corps musters (especially Deep River). He particularly loved when his kids and grandkids were in drum corps. His claim to fame was never missing a Deep River muster for 59 years. He enjoyed relaxing in his lawn chair with a cat (or two or three), a Busch beer, and a ballgame or country music on his portable radio. Trips to Vermont and Provincetown were favorites.
Although ravaged by dementia these past few years, he never lost his sense of humor. His fun-loving personality always shined through. His days were brightened by visits from Noah and Owen, who always made him smile. His devoted wife cared for him with ardor.
Funeral services will be held at a later date due to current world events. Donations in his memory can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 202, Portland, CT 06480, or Cat Tales, PO Box 901, Middletown CT 06457. The family would like to thank the first-floor nurses and aides at Portland Care and Rehab, especially Taylor Breece, for their compassionate care.
The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 24, 2020