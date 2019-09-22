|
Faraci Sr, Edward Richard
Edward Richard faraci Sr., 82, of Summerville, South Carolina, originally of Middletown, Connecticut, passed away on September 18th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Esther Faraci, his three children Theresa Siwinski (John Siwinski), Edward Faraci Jr., and Richard Faraci. He is also survived by his grandchildren R.C., Nicholas, Emily, and Megan. He was predeceased by several of his 16 brothers and sisters and has three remaining siblings. Ed's greatest love was his family. Two of his other passions were training and competing English Springer Spaniels for field competitions as well as golf. Ed achieved perfection in both, with a national championship with his dog Thes and a hole in one at TPC River Highlands. He touched many hearts and lives. He is loved and missed dearly by all of those he met over his 82 years. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 23rd at 2 p.m. at Simplicity cremation and burial services.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 23, 2019