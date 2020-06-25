Henderson Jr., Edward V.
Edward V. Henderson Jr. passed away June 15, 2020 in Middletown, CT. He was born in Bronx, NY to the late Mildred L. (Jenkins) Howard and Edward V. Henderson Sr. He was a graduate of Porter & Chester electronics division and went on to work at Electric Boat in Groton before changing careers in 1988 to draw upon his experiences of growing up in NYC. He then went to work at Lake Grove in Durham before retiring from the State of CT as a Youth Service Officer. Ed or "Big" as he was known to loved ones was quick witted and eager to give his opinion and guidance to everyone he came in contact with. He was an avid basketball fan and enjoyed cheering on his beloved NY Knicks. Big leaves to cherish his memory through his three children, Jerame (Heather Ey) Henderson of New Britain, CT; Leia Henderson of Shelton; Amber Henderson of Meriden, CT and their mother Sharon Hickman. Ed also leaves his fiancé Tonya Patterson of Meriden, CT as well as 4 brothers, Larry Jenkins of Indianapolis, IN; twin brother Edwin Henderson of Laurinburg, NC; Keith Henderson of Bronx, NY; Phillip Spencer of Ocala, FL; 5 sisters, Carol Hansley of Dover, DE; Delores (LeRoy) Williams of Bronx, NY; Sharon Henderson of Dover, DE; Belinda (Vincent) Smikle of Middletown, CT and Wendy Spencer of Wesley Chapel, FL. Big also leaves behind his beloved Aunt Shirley of Manhattan, NY as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by 4 brothers; Connie Jenkins, Wayne and DaWayne Henderson and Ronnie Spencer. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID restrictions. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 25, 2020.