Egidio Lamari, of Middletown, CT, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 at the age of 85, after a long, happy, and fulfilling life. He was born on October 26, 1933 in Sortino, Sicily to the late Giuseppe and Maria (Failla) Lamari. He will be missed by his devoted wife, Sebastiana (Nella) Morello Lamari, the love of his life for 58 years, son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Kim Lamari of Rocky Hill, CT and daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Jorge DaCunha of Bloomfield, CT. His adored grandchildren, Andrea (Lamari) Walne and her husband, Austin, Dr. Alessandra Lamari, Stephen Lamari and Briana Lamari.

After serving in the Italian Army, Egidio came to the United States with his family in 1966 and worked at EIS Brake Parts until his retirement. He was a member of St. Sebastian Church in Middletown. His passions in life were not only his family who lovingly referred to him as 'Nonno' but his incredible ability to grow anything in his vegetable garden. Each year his garden got a little bit bigger and poor Nonna had more to can. He loved to share his harvest with his friends and family and also enjoyed raising rabbits.

Egidio is survived by his brother, Santo (Nunziatina) Lamari and his sisters; Vincenza (Vincenzo) Marino, Lina (Sebastiano) Valenti, Sofia (Vincenzo) Blancato and Angela (Giovanni) Rubino. He is also survived by his Morello brother and sister in-laws and many nieces and nephews in both the U.S. and Italy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd at 10 a.m. St. Sebastian Church, 155 Washington St., Middletown, CT. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 S. Main St., Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Egidio's memory to The , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489.